LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s previous close.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at LENZ Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 998,009 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

