Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 2,283,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,788,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

