Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 9.4 %

Insider Activity

LWAY stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $281.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,068 shares of company stock worth $1,046,737. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.