LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

