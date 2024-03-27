LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in LiqTech International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

