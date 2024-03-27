Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Boosted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after acquiring an additional 429,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,427. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

