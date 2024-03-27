LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 4.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LKQ worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 182,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 1.5 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 303,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,831. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

