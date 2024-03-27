LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.00

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 52483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.35 ($0.22).

LMS Capital Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.97. The stock has a market cap of £14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

