Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %
LOW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.55. 855,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,117. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.58. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.60.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
