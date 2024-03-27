LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

LTC Properties Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.