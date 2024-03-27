LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of LTC opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
