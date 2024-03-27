Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.