Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 4.8%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.69. 3,872,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,868,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,044. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

