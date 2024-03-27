Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $31.39 million and $52,486.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00015870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00024347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,326.64 or 1.00013931 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00148391 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000764 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $107,052.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

