Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.82

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 65151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

