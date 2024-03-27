Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at BTIG Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $140.65 on Monday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $8,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 224.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

