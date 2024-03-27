MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.06

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 47660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MasterBrand

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.