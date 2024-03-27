MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.06

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 47660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
MasterBrand Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
