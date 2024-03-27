Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.10. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 7,122,283 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 16.1 %

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.