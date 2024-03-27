MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MeridianLink by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MeridianLink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

