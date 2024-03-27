MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 9627130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £615,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.06.

MetalNRG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.