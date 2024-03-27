Meter Governance Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $74.16 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00002954 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,363,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,787,094 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,363,298 with 35,787,094 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.08864766 USD and is down -11.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $680,613.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.