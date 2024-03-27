Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.20

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.20 and last traded at $157.82, with a volume of 27795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Middleby Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,197,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 246,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile



The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

