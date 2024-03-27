Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.99. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

