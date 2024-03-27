Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.76. 3,755,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,680. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 486.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

