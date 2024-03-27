Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

MMM stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

