Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MHK traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $127.81. 128,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $128.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

