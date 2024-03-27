Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 3,366.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GRWXF remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
