Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Boosted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,582. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

