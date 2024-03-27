Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

