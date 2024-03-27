Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 8%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 562,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 112,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 6.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$49.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
