Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Mplx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

