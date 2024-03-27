Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.10

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 162901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Mplx by 405.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 99.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

