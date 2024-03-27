MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,649,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 155,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

