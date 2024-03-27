Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Position Reduced by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349,007 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 16,341,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,961 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 377,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,062,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 150,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,331,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 417,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,373,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 292,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $590.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

