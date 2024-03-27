Nano Trading Up 16.4% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002425 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $226.65 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,149.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00703423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00138722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00060019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00197495 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00125902 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

