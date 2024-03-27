National Bankshares Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$222.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$209.00 to C$222.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$183.88.

TSE TFII traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$215.13. 60,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,802. The company has a market cap of C$18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$219.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$194.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

