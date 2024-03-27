National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Down 4.6%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 771,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 562,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National CineMedia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $15,656,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,504,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $7,538,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

