National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
NGG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid
National Grid Stock Performance
NYSE NGG opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. National Grid has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.