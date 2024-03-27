National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after acquiring an additional 318,533 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 97.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $8,741,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 38.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. National Grid has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

