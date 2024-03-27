Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,495.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

