Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 178,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 163,416 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $41.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

