nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

NCNO stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,700,000 after purchasing an additional 634,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

