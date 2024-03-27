nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nCino traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 2254969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

