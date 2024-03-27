nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5 million-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.7 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

nCino Stock Performance

Insider Activity at nCino

NCNO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 1,270,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,977,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at $31,977,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

