NCR Voyix’s (VYX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NYSE VYX opened at $12.54 on Monday. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

