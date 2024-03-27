Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

ALTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $1,106,419.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,906,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,760 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $1,106,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,906,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,187 shares of company stock worth $15,215,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $11,051,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 168,148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.