NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.00

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 10793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.
NeoGames Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $969.92 million, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
