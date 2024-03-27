NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.00

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 10793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

NeoGames Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $969.92 million, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

About NeoGames

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

