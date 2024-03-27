Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

NFLX stock traded down $10.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.87. 439,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $634.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $576.19 and its 200 day moving average is $485.50. The firm has a market cap of $267.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

