New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.54. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

