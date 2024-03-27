New Millennium Group LLC Acquires 7,809 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 835.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

