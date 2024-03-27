New Millennium Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,989 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,989 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

ADSK stock opened at $261.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day moving average of $231.01. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

