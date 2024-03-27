New Millennium Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $730.98 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $722.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $324.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.